Illumina’s (ILMN) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus restated their reduce rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illumina from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $344.56.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $349.93 on Friday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,302 shares of company stock worth $11,157,129 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

