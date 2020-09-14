Imaflex Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 244.4% in August

Imaflex Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 244.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imaflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Imaflex alerts:

OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $12.22 on Monday. Imaflex has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Imaflex Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; and electric traction solutions for urban and sea transportation.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.