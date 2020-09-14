ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $675.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109,675 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $17,617,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,997 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 957.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

