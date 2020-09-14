ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMGN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $675.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 11.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in ImmunoGen by 35.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

