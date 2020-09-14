Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.07

Shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 308828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

The stock has a market cap of $123.03 million and a PE ratio of -28.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Immunoprecise Antibodies alerts:

In related news, Director James Kuo sold 25,000 shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

About Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.