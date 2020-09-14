Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.56

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 60827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$2.60 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $386.76 million and a PE ratio of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 27,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.36, for a total value of C$93,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,506,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,743,136.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,606.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

