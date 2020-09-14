InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.17. InPlay Oil shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 4,275 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.49, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.10.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

