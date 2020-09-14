Insider Buying: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Buys $3,762,127.35 in Stock

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 109,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $3,762,127.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 101,665 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40.

On Friday, September 4th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 39,549 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $1,373,141.28.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 33,064 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.88 per share, with a total value of $1,153,272.32.

On Monday, August 31st, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 140,350 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $4,816,812.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 285,390 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $9,560,565.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 212,337 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $6,968,900.34.

On Monday, August 17th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 67,816 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 243,163 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,664,497.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.52. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 41,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

