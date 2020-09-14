Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $27,037,569.24 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 212,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $27,037,569.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $4,670,016.28.

On Monday, August 10th, George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $20,317,775.43.

On Thursday, July 9th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $28,296,468.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $674,656.29.

On Monday, June 22nd, George Kurtz sold 56,871 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $5,850,319.77.

CRWD opened at $126.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.85 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after purchasing an additional 610,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 103.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

