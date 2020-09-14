Insider Selling: Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Sells $27,300,000.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $27,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,831. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 106,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

