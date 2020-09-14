Insider Selling: Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Sells $12,188,250.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,188,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.18 and a beta of 1.85. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $185.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 225.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 154.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Roku by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.22.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

