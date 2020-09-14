Insider Selling: TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,093,182.09 in Stock

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TGTX opened at $24.91 on Monday. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 96,722 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

