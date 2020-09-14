Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$4,592,531.75 in Stock

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 163,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$28.15 ($20.11), for a total transaction of A$4,592,531.75 ($3,280,379.82).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Richard White sold 175,511 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$28.49 ($20.35), for a total transaction of A$5,000,308.39 ($3,571,648.85).

On Friday, June 26th, Richard White sold 206,439 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.02 ($15.73), for a total transaction of A$4,545,786.78 ($3,246,990.56).

On Monday, June 29th, Richard White sold 2,245,925 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.40 ($13.14), for a total transaction of A$41,325,020.00 ($29,517,871.43).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$19.73 and its 200 day moving average is A$20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 5.96%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

