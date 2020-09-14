Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $57.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

IART stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. 6,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,649. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,446.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 126.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,038,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 565.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 541,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 5,538.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,374 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 372,646 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,151,332 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,430,000 after acquiring an additional 298,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 252,381 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

