Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $581,591. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after acquiring an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 147,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after acquiring an additional 776,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

