Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of IBKR opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 200,373 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $10,665,854.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $30,301,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

