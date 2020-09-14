Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend payment by 61.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $98.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,813 shares of company stock worth $16,212,323. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

