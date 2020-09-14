Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Shares Gap Down to $0.50

Shares of Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.44. Intouch Insight shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and a P/E ratio of -36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.46 million for the quarter.

Intouch Insight Company Profile (CVE:INX)

Intouch Insight Ltd. design, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. It develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services. The company offers software platforms, which includes IntouchCapture, a software application that provides event marketing solutions, including analytics, logistics, and support; IntouchCheck, a mobile application that helps organizations to measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements; and IntouchSurvey, a software application that allows businesses to perform Web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust and real-time dashboards.

