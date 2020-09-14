Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 256,526 Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,381,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 157,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 87,960 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 80,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.72. 19,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,535. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

