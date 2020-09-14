Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 79,612 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Patrick Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $11,779,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Patrick Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 493.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 238,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 197,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $100,914.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 297,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,350 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $502,002.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 299,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,016 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $69.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.