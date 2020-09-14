Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 13,284 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,513. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 236.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,182.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,477,063. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.