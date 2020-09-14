Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 8,896 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 40.6% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth $211,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.48. 24,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,185. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.40.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

