Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Position Lifted by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,044,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 240,798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the period.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.32. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,482. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0489 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

