Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Shares Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 21,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

