Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 228.0% in August

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 228.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

VRIG opened at $24.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th.

