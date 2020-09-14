Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 228.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 46,113.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310,962 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 780,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 345,632 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth $8,229,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 321,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 298,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period.

