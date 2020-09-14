Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 6,218 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 516.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $115,779,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,568.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,337,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,995,000 after buying an additional 3,137,327 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $78,481,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,131,000 after buying an additional 1,637,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,699,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,906,000 after buying an additional 1,559,918 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,481. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

