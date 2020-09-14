Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.06.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

