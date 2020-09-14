Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 133.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.06. 34,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,111. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

