Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $64,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,480,000 after buying an additional 48,513 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,887,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $10.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $552.17. 15,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,763. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $609.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

