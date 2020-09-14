Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.33.

NFLX traded down $6.55 on Monday, hitting $475.48. 111,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,731,500. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.51 and a 200-day moving average of $437.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,274 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,182,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

