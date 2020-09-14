Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 119.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.59. 6,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,233. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.