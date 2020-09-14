Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,045 Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.11. 14,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. Tenable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,529.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 127,506 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $3,983,287.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,761,686 shares of company stock worth $184,227,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

