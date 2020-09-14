Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 50,408 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,408 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 386,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.25. 623,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,382,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

