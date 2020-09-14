Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to post sales of $5.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.49 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $21.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $22.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.15 billion to $23.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

