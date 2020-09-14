JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $72.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.56.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $53.81 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -97.83 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $5,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $4,316,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,084.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,305,284 shares of company stock worth $67,729,079. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Chewy by 58.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 816,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,509,000 after acquiring an additional 302,810 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

