JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $20.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754,882 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,597,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,700,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,051,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

