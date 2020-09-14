JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWODF. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TWODF opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

