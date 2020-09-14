JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get EXPERIAN PLC/ADR alerts:

EXPGY opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.