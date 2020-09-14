Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 824232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on JE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.51.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$675.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Just Energy Group (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.