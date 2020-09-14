Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$79.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.29.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$76.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$805.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$769.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.8199997 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

