Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.73

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 520981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04.

In related news, Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 65,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$38,336.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,339,547.80.

About Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

