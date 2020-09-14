L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRLCY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L OREAL CO/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

LRLCY stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The company has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

