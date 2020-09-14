Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $175.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of -0.18. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 93,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $1,992,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,176 shares of company stock worth $3,630,620. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

