Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,772 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4,671.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $13.07 on Monday, reaching $307.06. 72,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,652. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

