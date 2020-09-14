Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Short Interest Up 81.5% in August

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 47,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,505. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $253.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 142,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

