Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.45.

LPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 153,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 47.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,111,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 360,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 61.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,591 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 606.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 920,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 790,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

LPI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. The company had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

