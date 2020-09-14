Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.78.

LAZ stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Lazard by 2,307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

