LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $30.84 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $623.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $455,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

