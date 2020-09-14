Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 7,000 Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenable by 213.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 35.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tenable by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 960,650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 582.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 331,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 282,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,773,000 after acquiring an additional 264,395 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,599,768 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $146,962,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,948 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $189,324.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,448.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,761,686 shares of company stock worth $184,227,527. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

TENB stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. Tenable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

